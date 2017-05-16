Mayor Tecklenburg, partners to announce summer literacy program for at-risk students

New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
School may be ending soon, but 50 at-risk Charleston students will get the chance to continue learning for free this summer.More >>
CSX contractors will be shutting down the rail crossing on Remount Road at Dutton Avenue Tuesday.More >>
Dorchester District 2 needs $1.6 million dollars to fill its budget shortfall in order to fill 30 new teacher positions.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.More >>
