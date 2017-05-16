Mayor Tecklenburg, partners to announce summer literacy program for at-risk students

School may be ending soon, but 50 at-risk Charleston students will get the chance to continue learning for free this summer.

At a news conference Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg and fellow members of the Charleston FreedomSchool Advisory Committee will announce the results of a fundraising campaign and the latest plans for Charleston’s first Freedom School, a six-week program to help to curb summer learning loss and lessen academic achievement gaps.

Charleston Progressive Academy on the city's east side will be the site for the initiative, officials say.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.