Body recovered in Bohicket Creek

Crews have recovered a body in Bohicket Creek.

The St. Johns Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, EMS and the Department of Natural Resources were called to respond to the area at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

On Sunday, authorities were called to the same creek after a boat capsized. Two passengers were able to make it to shore, but officials said one boater was still missing.

A representative for St. Johns Fires says their marine unit is transporting the body to Cherry Point Landing on Wadmalaw Island.

This is a developing story.

