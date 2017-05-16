Quantcast

Body recovered in Bohicket Creek

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
WADMALAW ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Crews have recovered a body in Bohicket Creek. 

The St. Johns Fire Department, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, EMS and the Department of Natural Resources were called to respond to the area at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. 

On Sunday, authorities were called to the same creek after a boat capsized. Two passengers were able to make it to shore, but officials said one boater was still missing.

A representative for St. Johns Fires says their marine unit is transporting the body to Cherry Point Landing on Wadmalaw Island. 

This is a developing story. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

