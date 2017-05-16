Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks 2 northbound lanes, 1 southbou - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks 2 northbound lanes, 1 southbound on Ravenel Bridge

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

An accident has blocked three lanes of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge. 

The average drive speed on the bridge is 19 mph in the area of the crash. SCDOT traffic cameras show a major backup.

Two left northbound lanes and one left lane southbound are closed. 

The crash was reported at 9:04 a.m.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly