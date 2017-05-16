FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks 2 northbound lanes, 1 southbound on Ravenel Bridge

An accident has blocked three lanes of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.

The average drive speed on the bridge is 19 mph in the area of the crash. SCDOT traffic cameras show a major backup.

There is a collision on the Ravenel Bridge heading into #mtpsc. Chas. PD is responding. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/wtccYQIqmc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) May 16, 2017

Two left northbound lanes and one left lane southbound are closed.

The crash was reported at 9:04 a.m.

