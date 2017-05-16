Lanes reopened on Ravenel Bridge after accident

Lanes are reopened on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge after an accident during Tuesday morning's commute caused major delays.

The crash closed the two left northbound lanes and one left southbound lanes as crews responded to a collision.

The average drive speeds for a time were as low as 5 mph as crews worked to clear the scene. SCDOT traffic cameras show a major backup.

There is a collision on the Ravenel Bridge heading into #mtpsc. Chas. PD is responding. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/wtccYQIqmc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) May 16, 2017

The crash was reported at 9:04 a.m.

