Ashley River Creative Arts student found in pond, taken to hospital

breaking

Ashley River Creative Arts student found in pond, taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school, authorities say. 

Charleston Police, Fire and EMS were called to the school at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday.

 First responders provided CPR to the student before transporting him or her to the hospital. Police tape has been strung around a retention pond behind the school. 

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

