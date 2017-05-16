Ashley River Creative Arts student found in pond, taken to hospital

An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school, authorities say.

Charleston Police, Fire and EMS were called to the school at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders provided CPR to the student before transporting him or her to the hospital. Police tape has been strung around a retention pond behind the school.

Officer strings tape around what appears to be a small pond behind Ashley River Creative Arts. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/2kGHkLVEod — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) May 16, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.