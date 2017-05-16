Ashley River Creative Arts student found in pond, taken to hospital

Charleston Police and EMS are on the scene of Ashley River Creative Arts, Charleston County Dispatchers say.More >>
Charleston Police and EMS are on the scene of Ashley River Creative Arts, Charleston County Dispatchers say.More >>
Crews are on the scene of Wadmalaw Island's Cherry Point Landing for a water rescue.More >>
Crews are on the scene of Wadmalaw Island's Cherry Point Landing for a water rescue.More >>
The Mount Pleasant Police Department asking for the public's identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy cigarettes at various stores in North Charleston.More >>
The Mount Pleasant Police Department asking for the public's identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy cigarettes at various stores in North Charleston.More >>
The Summerville Beautification Committee will be hosting a bulk and litter pick-up event on Saturday, according to a press release.More >>
The Summerville Beautification Committee will be hosting a bulk and litter pick-up event on Saturday, according to a press release.More >>
Charleston Police say they have located a woman they were looking for whose home had been involved in a fire.More >>
Charleston Police say they have located a woman they were looking for whose home had been involved in a fire.More >>