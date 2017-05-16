TAKE A STAND: Opioid Crisis

In the last 16 years, more than 183,000 Americans have died from overdoses related to prescription opioids.

The problem is only getting worse, especially when it comes to prescription painkillers and heroin.

Just this week, an Ohio police officer accidentally overdosed when destroying drugs taken from a car during a drug arrest. Fortunately, he will recover, but it’s scary.

There may have been a time when this was someone else’s problem, but not anymore.

A Live 5 Investigation reported on the growing problem here in the Lowcountry and who’s at risk.

Chances are, we all know someone that has been affected by addiction. If you, someone you know, or someone you love needs help, call Charleston Center at 843-722-0100 to find the nearest treatment center.

