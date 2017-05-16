TAKE A STAND: North Korea Missile Test

Just when we thought North Korea couldn’t test a missile without it quickly exploding, the isolated country has conducted what some analysts call its most successful test ever.

The missile traveled hundreds of miles landing near the eastern shore of Russia.

While most experts dispute North Korea’s claim it now has a missile that can reach the U.S. mainland, there is growing concern a missile could reach our important military bases in Guam.

While Washington seems consumed with bickering and finger-pointing on internal political issues, it’s time everyone come together to focus attention on the threat in North Korea.

It’s time for Republicans, Democrats and the rest of the world to stop the growing threat.

