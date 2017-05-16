Quantcast

Summerville Beautification Committee planning District One clean up event

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

The Summerville Beautification Committee will be hosting a bulk and litter pick-up event on Saturday, according to a press release.

Bulk pickup will start at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., but residents are encouraged to place items out the night before. The committee asks that all items be stacked neatly by the curbside or they will not be picked up by Waste Pro. Volunteers will also begin collecting litter at 7 a.m. starting near Alston Middle School Bryan Street parking lot and finishing on Wassamassaw Road 

Items approved for collection include;

  • Furniture
  • Bagged household trash
  • Bicycles
  • Appliances

Items not approved for collection include, but are not limited to;

  • Electronics
  • Paint
  • Anything combustible
  • Cars
  • Boats
  • Mopeds
  • Yard Debris

To volunteer for the litter cleanup effort, the committee asks that you email them at svillebeautificationcommittee@yahoo.com.

