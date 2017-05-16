Summerville Beautification Committee planning District One clean up event

The Summerville Beautification Committee will be hosting a bulk and litter pick-up event on Saturday, according to a press release.

Bulk pickup will start at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., but residents are encouraged to place items out the night before. The committee asks that all items be stacked neatly by the curbside or they will not be picked up by Waste Pro. Volunteers will also begin collecting litter at 7 a.m. starting near Alston Middle School Bryan Street parking lot and finishing on Wassamassaw Road

Items approved for collection include;

Furniture

Bagged household trash

Bicycles

Appliances

Items not approved for collection include, but are not limited to;

Electronics

Paint

Anything combustible

Cars

Boats

Mopeds

Yard Debris

To volunteer for the litter cleanup effort, the committee asks that you email them at svillebeautificationcommittee@yahoo.com.

