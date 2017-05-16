Officers asking for help identifying man suspected of credit card fraud

The Mount Pleasant Police Department asking for the public's identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy cigarettes at various stores in North Charleston.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Detective Fey at 843-856-3027 or lfey@tompsc.com. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.