Deputies: Wanted man who jumped off bridge after chase considered 'armed and a danger'

A suspect who eluded state troopers by jumping off a bridge into the Edisto River is considered armed and a "danger to the public," authorities say.

Marcus Ray Goins is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a pistol and receiving/possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton.

Goins is also a person of interest in another shooting that happened on Saturday, Benton said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle they say Goins was driving Sunday when a chase ensued. Police say the chase ended on Stokes Bridge Road at the Edisto River where Goins exited the vehicle and jumped off the bridge into the river.

From there, troopers said he swam to a wooded area on the Dorchester County side where he then disappeared.

Goins is considered armed and a danger to the public, Benton said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-549-6926.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.