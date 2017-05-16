Police: Wanted man is considered 'armed and a danger to the public'

The Colleton County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man in reference to a shooting that happened on the 1500 block of Hampton Street in Walterboro Friday.

Police say Marcus Ray Goins has warrants out for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Goins is also a person of interest in another shooting that happened on Saturday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle that they say Goins was driving Sunday when a chase ensued. Police say the chase ended on Stokes Bridge Road at the Edisto river where Goins left the vehicle and jumped off the bridge and into the river. He swam to a wooded area on the Dorchester County side where he then disappeared.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

