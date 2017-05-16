Man facing charges after robbery at West Ashley Walmart

A man is facing charges after a robbery at the Bees Ferry Walmart Supercenter.

Officers were called to the store on West Ashley Circle after a man left the store with two iPads and two pairs of Beats by Dre headphones Monday morning, according to an incident report.

Authorities believe 25-year-old Rashawn Mitchell asked a store associate to see the items, and then blocked her path and forcefully ripped the merchandise from her arms before running to the grocery entrance of the business.

Near the exit, loss prevention officers tried to get the man to give the items back. He refused and threatened their lives, according to the report.

Mitchell was able to run into the parking lot and flee in a white sedan, officials say.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.