Dylann Roof family joked about death penalty during jailhouse conversation

Dylann Roof enters a Charleston courtroom to plead guilty to state charges in the Charleston church shooting. (Source: Pool)

Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.

A federal judge on Tuesday released the jailhouse conversations.

In a Nov. 16, 2016 conversation, Dylann Roof's father Ben told Roof, "Don't stress so much, you created this mess."

Roof replied, "No, they did."

Roof also told his father he didn't want him to be there every day for his trial.

"I can't imagine anyone wanting to be there, including you," Ben Roof said.

Roof's mom Amy told him she would be in the courtroom.

"Don't come. You will make things worse," Dylann Roof replied.

"Please don't do anything stupid. You've already done enough," Ben Roof said.

"Nothing could be worse than what you've already done," Amy Roof said.

"You know everything you do reflects on us as a family. Don't be a ****** dumb***," Ben Roof said. "I don't know how you can make anything worse, but please don't ******* do it."

Roof's father and his younger sister Morgan then came to visit him on Dec. 18, 2016.

During their conversation they joked about the death penalty.

"Morgan wants to know if you get the death penalty can we come watch you get injected?" Ben Roof said.

"Yeah, you want to come?" Dylann Roof replied. "I can only invite two family members."

Dylann Roof estimated it would be ten years before he died.

Roof's mom and her boyfriend then visited him on Dec., 27, 2016.

Amy Roof warned her son about representing himself in the sentencing phase of his trial.

"I can tell you, you need to hire the team back immediately," she said.

"They are sick. I wish I could fire them again again," Roof replied. "When you see the lawyers, look into their eyes, you will see little flecks, they're the spawn of hell."

In the jailhouse conversations, Roof also asked his family about the health of his cats.

Roof did not want the videos released.

He is on federal death row in Terra Haute, Indiana.

