Dylann Roof family joked about death penalty during jailhouse conversation

An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school Tuesday morning, authorities say.More >>
An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school Tuesday morning, authorities say.More >>
Crews are on the scene of Wadmalaw Island's Cherry Point Landing for a water rescue.More >>
Crews are on the scene of Wadmalaw Island's Cherry Point Landing for a water rescue.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
A suspect who eluded state troopers by jumping off a bridge into the Edisto River is considered armed and a "danger to the public," authorities say.More >>
A suspect who eluded state troopers by jumping off a bridge into the Edisto River is considered armed and a "danger to the public," authorities say.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>