District: School took immediate action after report of inappropriate video involving student

Officials with the Berkeley County School District say administrators at Goose Creek High School took immediate action after they had received a report of an inappropriate video posted to social media involving a student.

Authorities have charged a student accused of taking video of a fellow classmate who was using the bathroom. According to a report by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, that video was posted on Snapchat.

BCSD officials released the following statement regarding the incident on Tuesday:

After receiving a report regarding the existence of an inappropriate video taken of another student at Goose Creek High, school administrators took immediate action and requested the assistance of the School Resource Officer. School and district officials are fully cooperating with the ongoing law enforcement investigation regarding this incident.



As student discipline is a confidential matter, we are unable to release information regarding any discipline that may result from an internal or external investigation.

The sheriff's office say the suspect was charged with voyeurism and was suspended from school for five days. The suspect was not identified because she is a juvenile.

Deputies responded to the school Thursday after the victim spoke to an assistant principal about the incident which she said happened on Wednesday in the school restroom, according to an incident report.

The victim said while she was sitting in a bathroom stall, another student climbed over the stall and began to take video of her using a cell phone.

She said she later learned that the video was posted on Snapchat.

