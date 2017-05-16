Chris Cullen To Miss Remainder Of 2017 Season After Undergoing Surgery To Left Knee

South Carolina sophomore catcher Chris Cullen will miss the remainder of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery on Tuesday to remove torn cartilage in the left knee.

Cullen played in 34 games with 31 starts and hit .276 (29-for-105) for the season with five homers, 18 RBIs and 19 runs scored. He owned a .377 on-base percentage and a .467 slugging mark. Cullen hit for a .273 average (15-for-55) in league play.

CHRIS CULLEN’S BIO

2017 - Two-run homer in 7-5 loss at Florida (4/22) ... 2-for-4 with a run scored in 7-4 loss to Mississippi State (4/14) ... 1-for-3 with a run scored in 6-1 win over Vanderbilt (4/8) ... 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in 7-6 loss to Vanderbilt (4/6) ... 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a double in 6-1 win vs. Furman (4/4) ... 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in 15-1 win at The Citadel (3/28) ... 3-for-5 with a solo homer in 7-1 win over Tennessee (3/17) ... 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in 8-6 win over Winthrop (3/8) ... 3-for-4 with a homer and a career-high five RBI in 12-5 win over The Citadel (3/7) ... 1-for-3 with a RBI double in 5-3 loss to Clemson (3/5) ... 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in 8-4 win over Appalachian State (2/28).

2016 - Played in 50 games with 41 starts, hit .238 (35-for-147) with 19 runs scored, 11 doubles, a homer and 23 RBI ... Freshman All-SEC ... 2-for-3 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored in 6-4 win over Alabama (5/19) ... 3-for-4 with a double in 10-5 win over Kentucky (5/6) ... 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in 5-4 loss to Florida (4/29) ... Key two-out RBI single in 3-1 win at Georgia (4/15) ... 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in 7-4 win over Tennessee (4/9) ... 3-for-5 with a double, run scored and two RBI in 9-5 win at Ole Miss (3/25) ... Two-run double in 10-6 win over Arkansas (3/18) ... Two-run double in 12-6 win at USC Upstate (3/15) ... 2-for-5 with a run scored in 9-0 win over Charleston Southern (3/11) ... 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored in 7-1 win over Wofford (3/8) ... 2-for-4 with a RBI double and a run scored in 6-3 win at The Citadel (3/1) ... 1-for-3 with a RBI sacrifice fly in 4-2 win over Penn State (2/28) ... RBI double and a run scored in 7-1 win over Penn State (2/26) ... 1-for-5 with a pair of RBI in 16-4 win over Winthrop (2/24) ... 3-for-4 with a run scored and a pair of two-out RBI singles in first career start, a 6-2 win over Albany (2/20).