RiverDogs Drop Finale in West Virginia

The RiverDogs’ day game struggles continued as the West Virginia Power scored six unanswered runs to force a series split and Charleston dropped a 6-2 decision on Tuesday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park to fall to 0-8 in day game starts this season.

Jio Orozco (1-3, 5.91) took a tough luck loss in a solid outing, turning in 5 1/3 innings while allowing just five hits, three runs and striking out four.

Catcher Donny Sands went 3-for-4 from the fifth spot in the order. Right fielder Isiah Gilliam’s season-high 12-game hitting streak came to an end when he lined out to third in the ninth.

Charleston (19-20) struck first for the first time in a day game this season to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth. Second baseman Diego Castillo led off the inning with a single and left fielder Ben Ruta followed with a double to put runners at second and third. With two outs, third baseman Angel Aguilar punched a single to left field that made it 2-0 RiverDogs.

West Virginia (18-20) wasted no time tying the game up in the bottom half. Catcher Brent Gibbs led off the inning with a single then advanced to second on a walk from center fielder Alexis Bastardo. Shortstop Adrian Valerio grounded into a fielder’s choice as Gibbs was the force out at third. With runners on first and second, second baseman Stephen Alemias walked to load the bases. Left fielder Ty Moore hit a line drive down the first base line that just stayed fair. First baseman Brandon Wagner though it was foul, and let it go past down the line. It was ruled a ground rule double and two runs scored to tie the game.

The Power took the lead in the sixth. First baseman Albert Baur led off the inning with a single and with one out Gibbs singled moving Baur to second. Right fielder Clark Eagan gave the Power the lead with bases clearing triple to the corner in right. Bastardo followed with a single that scored Eagan making it 5-2.

West Virginia got one more in the eighth. Eagan doubled then Bastardo brought him in with a single.

Mike Wallace (1-2, 2.76) got his first win of the season, throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief allowing four hits.

Upcoming

Charleston will have the day off tomorrow then begin a short four game homestand on Thursday night against the Augusta GreenJackets. The RiverDogs will send right-hander Brian Keller (3-2, 3.89) and the GreenJackets will counter with lefty Garrett Williams (0-0, 0.00). It will be a Thirsty Thursday night at The Joe with DJ Natty Heavy pumping tunes all night long in the Ashley View Pub. First pitch is set for 7:05pm. The game will be broadcast on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming at riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio app under the "Charleston RiverDogs" station.