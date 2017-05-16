Stingrays Announce 2017-18 Schedule

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Washington Capitals, have announced the 2017-18 regular season schedule in conjunction with the ECHL today.



The team will play its 25th season in the Lowcountry as a member of the ECHL with many exciting matchups, including home contests against 10 different teams. All dates on the 2017-18 schedule are subject to change.



The Jacksonville Icemen will make their first ever appearance at the North Charleston Coliseum for the Stingrays’ home opener on Nov. 5. Jacksonville will be the only opponent making their debut in North Charleston, as the other nine teams all have previous history at the Coliseum.



The Reading Royals visit the Lowcountry on Nov. 7 and 8, and the Brampton Beast come to town for a pair of games Feb. 23-24. Also visiting the North Charleston Coliseum for the first time since Jan. 2013 are the Idaho Steelheads on March 15-16 and the Kalamazoo Wings make their return for the first time since Dec. 2011 on March 27.



South Carolina's longest homestand comes from Dec. 30 through Jan. 14, a stretch of seven straight games on home ice. The club will host five additional homestands of four or more games during the 2017-18 campaign.



On the road, the Stingrays will visit both of the new additions to the ECHL, with six visits to Jacksonville and the Veterans Memorial Arena and a trip to Worcester to face the Railers at the DCU Center on Feb. 9. South Carolina will also have a rematch of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals with Manchester Feb. 10-11, along with visits to Cincinnati (Feb. 28) and Toledo (Mar. 2-3).



The season is once again scheduled for 72 games, with 36 coming at the North Charleston Coliseum. Of those home games, 27 contests come on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday, while seven will be played on a Tuesday.



More information, including an exciting Promotional Schedule, is in the works and will be announced in the months leading up to the 2017-18 season.



2016-17 Regular-Season Schedule Breakdown:

Most Common Opponent: Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Atlanta Gladiators (12 games)

Longest Homestand: 7 games (Dec. 30-Jan. 14)

Longest Road Trip: 5 games (Oct. 20-Nov. 3, Dec. 10-21)

Busiest Month: December/March (14 games)



By Opponent:

Atlanta: 6 Home, 6 Away (12 total)

Brampton: 2 Home (2 total)

Cincinnati: 1 Away (1 total)

Florida: 3 Home, 3 Away (6 total)

Greenville: 5 Home, 7 Away (12 total)

Idaho: 2 Home (2 total)

Jacksonville: 4 Home, 6 Away (10 total)

Kalamazoo: 1 Home (1 total)

Manchester: 2 Away (2 total)

Norfolk: 4 Home, 4 Away (8 total)

Orlando: 6 Home, 5 Away (11 total)

Reading: 2 Home (2 total)

Toledo: 2 Away (2 total)

Worcester: 1 Away (1 total)



By Month:

October: 4 Away (4 total)

November: 6 Home, 6 Away (12 total)

December: 7 Home, 7 Away (14 total)

January: 10 Home, 3 Away (13 total)

February: 6 Home, 5 Away (11 total)

March: 5 Home, 9 Away (14 total)

April: 2 Home, 2 Away (4 total)



By Day:

Monday: No Games

Tuesday: 7 Home, 2 Away (9 total)

Wednesday: 1 Home, 4 Away (5 total)

Thursday: 1 Home, 4 Away (5 total)

Friday: 10 Home, 11 Away (21 total)

Saturday: 12 Home, 10 Away (22 total)

Sunday: 5 Home, 5 Away (10 total)



