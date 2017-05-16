Quantcast

Authorities close portion of Central Ave. for gas leak in Summer - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Authorities close portion of Central Ave. for gas leak in Summerville

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities have closed a portion of Central Avenue in Summerville due to a gas leak. 

Summerville emergency officials say Central Avenue in the area of Barry Circle and Sellers Glass and Mirrors is shut down. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly