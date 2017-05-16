Quantcast

Central Avenue in Summerville re-opened following gas leak

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say Central Avenue in Summerville has re-opened following a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.  

Summerville emergency officials said Central Avenue in the area of Barry Circle and Sellers Glass and Mirrors had been shut down as crews worked the scene. 

