Lowcountry senator named to group to study school equity

A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities have confirmed.More >>
An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school Tuesday morning, authorities say.More >>
Crews are on the scene of Wadmalaw Island's Cherry Point Landing for a water rescue.More >>
A state senator from Dorchester County was named Tuesday to a finance subcommittee designed to fairly distribute funding to South Carolina's K-12 schools.More >>
Authorities have closed a portion of Central Avenue in Summerville due to a gas leak.More >>
