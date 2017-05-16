Lowcountry senator named to group to study school equity

A state senator from Dorchester County was named Tuesday to a finance subcommittee designed to fairly distribute funding to South Carolina's K-12 schools.

Republican Sen. Sean Bennett was appointed to a four-member group that will first meet in Columbia on May 23. The group's mission, according to Senate Majority spokesman Reagan Kelley, is to study and discuss how to best proportionally meet needs of rural and fast-growing school districts.

“I represent areas served by both fast growing, and somewhat stagnant school district populations,” Bennett said.

He said that background gives him the understanding of the "distinctly different environments" and the "unique challenges" each type of district faces.

"All children deserve access to quality education, and I look forward to providing input to reaching that objective,” Bennett said.

Bennett represents portions of Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston Counties and also serves as a member of the Banking and Insurance; Transportation and Labor, Commerce and Industry committees.

