Authorities confirm body found in Marlboro County was missing child

A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities have confirmed.

The body of Iyana Lowery was identified through DNA records, Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said.

"An autopsy conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston today is providing additional information for the ongoing investigation," Lemon said. "The coroner has ruled the manner of Iyana's death is homicide."

Lemon said additional charges of murder and armed robbery have been filed against Jejauncey Fernando Harrington, 32, of Bennettsville, who remains in custody at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Harrington was previously charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the May 5 stabbing death of Iyana Lowery's mother, Ella. He was also initially charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the child's disappearance.

Lowery had last been seen at her mother's home on the evening of May 4, deputies said.

