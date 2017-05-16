Quantcast

Sheriff: 3 dead, girl injured following shooting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office says three people are dead and a girl has been injured following a shooting Tuesday afternoon. 

Authorities say it happened at a home in Ruffin in the area of Lowcountry Highway. 

Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials say two men and one woman were killed in the incident, and a 9-year-old girl was flown to MUSC. 

Residents described a large police presence in the area in response to the shooting. 

The initial emergency call for the incident came in around 4:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

