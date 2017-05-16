Sheriff: Grandparents, grandson killed in Colleton County shooting

Scene of the shooting in Ruffin. (Source: Live 5 News)

Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office say the shooting happened at a home in Ruffin on 21765 Lowcountry Highway and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

CCSO deputies said the deceased victims are a man, a woman and a 13-year-old boy.

The three have not been identified yet by the coroner's office.

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say a 9-year-old girl, who was conscious, was also struck by gunfire in the leg and flown to MUSC.

Sheriff Andy Strickland says there were several shots fired in the incident which deputies are continuing to investigate.

"This investigation is still going on," Strickland said Tuesday night."I'm not ruling out it's a domestic type of situation. I will add that there is possible narcotics found in the home."

CCSO officials said a preliminary report stated that the shooting happened inside and outside of the home.

According to Strickland, the young girl who was shot was in surgery Tuesday night, and last he heard was in stable condition.

"It's unfortunate that this happens anywhere, and yes, it definitely it hits home being in Colleton County," Strickland said.

Neighbors described a large law enforcement presence in the area in response to the shooting.

Deputies have closed a portion of the road as investigators work the scene.

SLED is also responding to assist in the incident. The initial emergency call for the incident came in around 4:50 p.m.

Neighbors said they believe the family moved into the home about a year ago.

