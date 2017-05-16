Victims in fatal Colleton County shooting identified

Scene of the shooting in Ruffin. (Source: Live 5 News)

Scene of the shooting in Ruffin. (Source: Live 5 News)

Scene of the shooting in Ruffin. (Source: Live 5 News)

Scene of the shooting in Ruffin. (Source: Live 5 News)

Scene of the shooting in Ruffin. (Source: Live 5 News)

The three people killed in a Colleton County shooting Tuesday afternoon have been identified.

The Colleton County Coroner's Office identified the victims as Phillip Miller, 46; Lori Miller, 52, and their son, Vincent Miller, 13. Deputies say the shooting occurred at a home in the 21000 block of Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for pictures of the scene.

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say a 9-year-old girl, the couple's grandchild, was also struck by gunfire and flown to MUSC.

"This investigation is still going on," Strickland said Tuesday night. "I'm not ruling out it's a domestic type of situation. I will add that there is possible narcotics found in the home."

CCSO officials said a preliminary report stated that the shooting happened inside and outside of the home.

According to Strickland, the young girl who was shot was in surgery Tuesday night, and last he heard was in stable condition.

"It's unfortunate that this happens anywhere, and yes, it definitely it hits home being in Colleton County," Strickland said.

Neighbors described a large law enforcement presence in the area in response to the shooting.

Deputies have closed a portion of the road as investigators work the scene.

SLED is also responding to assist in the incident. The initial emergency call for the incident came in around 4:50 p.m.

Neighbors said they believe the family moved into the home about a year ago.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.