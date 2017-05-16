Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Injuries reported, 1 lane closed in Hwy. 17 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Breaking

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Injuries reported, 1 lane closed in Hwy. 17 crash

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County deputies are responding to a four-car collision on Highway 17 near Highway 41.

One southbound lane is closed, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Lt. Rita Zelinsky.

Minor injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly