CAS: Dog had to be given blood transfusion after found tied to fence

A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities have confirmed.More >>
An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school Tuesday morning, authorities say.More >>
Crews are on the scene of Wadmalaw Island's Cherry Point Landing for a water rescue.More >>
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.More >>
Leaders with the Charleston Animal Society say they had to give a dog a blood transfusion after she was found tied to a fence believed to be dead.More >>
