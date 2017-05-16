CAS: Dog had to be given blood transfusion after found tied to fence

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Leaders with the Charleston Animal Society say they had to give a dog a blood transfusion after she was found tied to a fence believed to be dead.

CAS officials say say the chow mix was found covered in fleas and ants, unable to stand and emaciated. 

According to officials, she is in guarded condition.

Investigators are now searching for her owners.

