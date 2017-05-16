Early Burst Propels Cougars To 9-5 Win Over Bucs

Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, as Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) and Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) each homered to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a 9-5 win over Charleston Southern in midweek action on Tuesday evening at Patriots Point.

College of Charleston (25-27) plated nine runs on 12 hits – including five for extra bases – while limiting Charleston Southern (21-27) to five tallies on eight base knocks.

Three Cougars posted a multi-RBI game, as McRae drove in two to push his season total to 57 RBI’s, and Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Wondrack each plated two. Ereven Roper (Easley, S.C.) went 2-for-4 with an RBI double to drive in the 100th run of his career, as Wondrack and Sechopoulos homered for the fourth and fifth times this season, respectively.

Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) got the nod and pitched into the fourth, allowing one run on three hits and struck out two in three and two-thirds innings of work. Will Detwiler (Camden, S.C.) tossed one and one-third scoreless frames to earn his second win of the season, as Tucker White (Sterling, Okla.) and Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) each threw a shutout frame. Max McKinley (Tallahassee, Fla.) surrendered three earned runs in the eighth, before Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) and Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) combined for one and two-third scoreless frames to close out the win.

Brandon Gragilla paced the Bucs with a 2-for-4 night while driving in three runs. Jack Delongchamps added a run-scoring single. Daniel Johnson surrendered four runs – one earned – on eight hits in four innings of work to take the loss. Will Hartsell, Eddie Hiott, Jamison Mobbs, and Tyler Pickard each tossed one frame for the Bucs.

The Cougars took an early 1-0 lead in the first when Richter singled, when to third on a base knock by McRae, and scored on a delayed steal. After Gragilla plated Mike Sconzo in the second to knot the score at 1-1, Wondrack put the Cougars back in front with a two-run homer to left in the home half. Sechopoulos followed two pitches later with a solo shot to right to give Charleston a 4-1 advantage.

Roper pushed the lead to 5-1 with a double down the right field line in the fifth to record his 100th career RBI, before a pair of two-run doubles from Hart and McRae in the sixth stretched the margin to 9-1.

The Bucs answered with a four-run eighth, which included a wild pitch, an RBI single from Delongchamps, and a two-run base knock by Gragilla to cut the lead to 9-5. Baker entered with two outs and shut the door, ending the frame with a with two swinging strikeouts. After retiring the first batter of the ninth on a liner to center, Baker exited in favor of Ocker, who quickly sat down the next two hitters to seal the win.

The Cougars return to the diamond on Thursday when they travel to Newark, Del. to open a three-game set with Delaware on the final weekend of Colonial Athletic Association play. First pitch on Thursday is set for 3:00 pm.