Bishop England forces deciding 3rd game for 3-A state title

Geoffrey Gilbert threw a complete game shutout giving up just 3 hits with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts as Bishop England forced a winner take all 3rd game for the 3-A state baseball championship with a 1-0 win over Seneca at Kelly Field on Tuesday night.

Gilbert, who's committed to Clemson, shutout the Bobcats for the first time this season.

The Bishops would score the games only run in the 3rd inning when Gregory Sanders bunted down the third base line to move a runner over to third. The throw from Seneca's pitcher Ryan Moore was off target to 1st base allowing Ryan Gaffney to come in and score.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday in Lexington with the winner being crowned state champion.