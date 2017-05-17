Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/16)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 with a walk and a run scored in a 7-1 win over Kansas City. The Holly Hill native is batting .280 with 7 HR's and 14 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-1 with 3 walks and 2 runs scored in a 9-5 loss to Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .281 with 8 HR's and 25 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-3 with a walk, an RBI and a K in an 8-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .287 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI

AAA

International League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Was reassigned to Triple-A Louisville and pitched 6 innings giving up 6 hits, 2 runs with 1 walk and 5 K's in a 5-2 loss to Toledo. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 7-1 loss to Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .283 with 4 HR's and 9 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Great Lakes