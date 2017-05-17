TUNE IN NOW: Live reports from MUSC after child injured, 3 family members killed in Colleton County shooting

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Sheriff: Grandparents, grandson killed in Colleton County shooting
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed and their granddaughter was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The story is developing here.
2. Leaders with CARTA are expected to discuss a proposed park and ride service in North Charleston
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday. More at 5 a.m.
3. Third Confederate memorial removed in Louisana
A masked crew began the process of removing the P.G.T. Beauregard statue as a mostly peaceful crowd looked on, some waving Confederate flags. Read more.
Right now the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is following several leads after a shooting in the Town of Ruffin that killed three people and injured a nine-year-old girl.More >>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities have confirmed.More >>
An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school Tuesday morning, authorities say.More >>
Crews are on the scene of Wadmalaw Island's Cherry Point Landing for a water rescue.More >>
Dozens of students from local high schools were given a chance to further their education on Tuesday. The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce awarded 25 students the “Accelerate Greater Charleston Scholarship” to Trident Technical College.More >>
