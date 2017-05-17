Colleton Co. deputies investigating quadruple shooting, victims identified

A 9-year-old girl was flown to MUSC and is expected to be okay. (Source: Live 5)

Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter. (Source: Live 5)

Authorities are following several leads after a shooting that killed three and injured a nine-year-old girl, all relatives.

Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland says the deceased are a mother, father and their son.

The Colleton County Coroner's Office identified the victims Wednesday morning as Phillip Miller, 46; Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13.

The girl, the couple's grandchild and a niece to the teen, was taken to MUSC after being shot in the leg, Strickland said.

Investigators say it is not clear what lead up to the shooting, but detectives are not ruling out a domestic situation. They say they are chasing several leads.

"We will do whatever we can to give these victims closure and give their families closure to put whoever is responsible behind bars who committed a horrible crime such as this," Strickland said.

Colleton County deputies said a preliminary report stated that the shooting happened inside and outside of the home. Investigators say narcotics were also found inside the home.

SLED is also responding to assist in the incident. The initial emergency call for the incident came in around 4:50 p.m.

A suspect has not yet been named.

The investigation is ongoing.

