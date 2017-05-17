Colleton County Sheriff following several leads after quadruple shooting

Right now the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is following several leads after a shooting in the Town of Ruffin that killed three people and injured a nine-year-old girl.More >>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities have confirmed.
An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school Tuesday morning, authorities say.
Crews are on the scene of Wadmalaw Island's Cherry Point Landing for a water rescue.
Dozens of students from local high schools were given a chance to further their education on Tuesday. The Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce awarded 25 students the "Accelerate Greater Charleston Scholarship" to Trident Technical College.
