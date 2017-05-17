Colleton County Sheriff following several leads after quadruple shooting

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is following several leads after a shooting in the Town of Ruffin that killed three people and injured a nine-year-old girl.

The girl was shot in the leg, taken into surgery and is expected to be okay, authorities say.



When deputies arrived at the Ruffin home, they found four people shot, three of which were already dead, according to Sheriff Strickland.



The Colleton County Sheriff tells us the victims were grandparents and grandchildren — a young boy killed was 13-years-old.



At this time we do not know what lead up to the shooting, but detectives are not ruling out a domestic situation.



They are chasing several leads.



"We will do whatever we can to give these victims closure and give their families closure to put whoever is responsible behind bars who committed are horrible crime such as this," said Sheriff R.A. Strickland



Live 5 News is told Narcotics were also found inside the home.



A suspect has not yet been named.

If you know anything, you're asked to call authorities.



