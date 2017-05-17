Troopers: 4 Goose Creek residents among victims of fatal I-95 crash

The three people killed in a Colleton County shooting Tuesday afternoon have been identified.More >>
The three people killed in a Colleton County shooting Tuesday afternoon have been identified.More >>
Four Goose Creek residents were among five people who died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.More >>
Four Goose Creek residents were among five people who died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.More >>
The Principal of James B. Edwards Elementary School in Mount Pleasant plans to resign from his position in June, according to a letter received by the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.More >>
The Principal of James B. Edwards Elementary School in Mount Pleasant plans to resign from his position in June, according to a letter received by the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.More >>
Right now the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is following several leads after a shooting in the Town of Ruffin that killed three people and injured a nine-year-old girl.More >>
Right now the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is following several leads after a shooting in the Town of Ruffin that killed three people and injured a nine-year-old girl.More >>
An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school Tuesday morning, authorities say.More >>
An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school Tuesday morning, authorities say.More >>