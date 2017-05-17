Troopers: 4 Goose Creek residents among victims of fatal I-95 crash

Four Goose Creek residents were among five people who died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95.

The victims have been identified as Elise Ann Spennati, 32; Cole Allen Spennati, 25; Aila Spennati, 4; and Sianna Spennati, 1, all of Goose Creek. The Spennatis were in a Dodge pickup truck, troopers say.

A Myrtle Beach man, Michael Elliott Bricker, 68, who was driving a Volvo tanker, also died.

The crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 8 on I-95 in Robeson County and involved a total of six vehicles, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety Sgt. Michael Baker.

Troopers say the preliminary investigation shows all vehicles were traveling south on I-95 and approached an NCDOT work zone where crews were painting the roadway. Investigators say the Volvo tanker failed to reduce speed as it approached slowing traffic and struck the Dodge pick-up truck. The pickup truck was then pushed into a Ford Explorer SUV, which in turn, struck a Ford Escape SUV, Baker said.

The Volvo tanker continued uncontrolled on I-95 and struck a Freightliner tractor trailer and ignited gasoline being hauled in the tanker, Baker said.

Three others from Charleston were among six injured in the incident, troopers say.

Four of the six were hospitalized and are all listed with serious injuries but in stable condition, Baker said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.