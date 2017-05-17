James B. Edwards Principal resigns in letter addressed to CCSD board

The Principal of James B. Edwards Elementary School in Mount Pleasant plans to resign from his position in June, according to a letter received by the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.

Board member Cindy Bohn Coats confirms she received a letter via email at 6 p.m. Tuesday from JBE Principal Jake Rambo.

In the letter, Rambo makes several allegations against the school district regarding what he calls his reassignment to another school.

The letter reads in part:

“On the evening of April 24, I received a call from the Executive Director of the Elementary Learning Community, informing me that although I would receive a “Principal” contract for 2017-18, it would not be at JBE. I was shocked, as my tenure as principal of the school began less than two short years prior.

"Not one time throughout this school year has any CCSD administrator, including the Superintendent, the Associate Superintendent of Schools, the Executive Director of the Elementary Learning Community, or the Director of the Elementary Learning Community visited our building. Neither had any leader shared with me a single concern about my performance, the performance of our teachers, or the performance of our students. Not one time, if it existed, were any community concerns conveyed to me, and not one time was even the “threat” of a potential move shared with me privately, publicly and/or in a group setting.”

Spokesman Andy Pruitt with the Charleston County School District did not have an immediate comment regarding this letter.

The letter was addressed to CCSD Board of Trustees and the District 2 Constituent Board, which James B. Edwards Elementary falls under.

The District 2 Constituent Board has a scheduled meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Moultrie Middle School. An agenda item states there will be a “response to a principal concern at JBE”.

Messages to all of the CCSD board of trustee members were not immediately returned, however, two provided brief comments regarding Rambo’s resignation letter.

“There were some things [in the letter]] that made me pause,” said board member Michael Miller. “The Board hasn’t had any conversations at this time about the letter.”

“I’m deeply concerned,” added board member Kevin Hollinshead. “Allegations like this are serious. I think this situation needs to be investigated by a third-party.”

The letter also alleges Rambo was being transferred to another school because of low MAP scores at JBE.

Another part of the letter reads in part:

“After my meeting with the Executive Director on the morning of April 25, I met with the Superintendent later that day, per my request, after which I was more stunned than ever before. She indicated that the school’s data supported I did not have experience working in a “low income” school and said, “You are a young guy. You’ve not had experience working under a strong principal leader, have you?” Raised to respect authority, I did not respond that the principal underneath whom I worked for several years and who mentored me is currently appointed by the Superintendent herself as the Interim Director of Administrator Hiring and Leadership Development for CCSD.”

Rambo also claims he was asked to lie to the public about this transfer, rather saying it was “[his] decision to leave JBE and that [he was] ‘called’ to lead a school with students who need [him] more.”

According to the letter, Rambo has been at the school for 1.5 years and “increased student enrollment, put community programs in place to close the opportunity gap, increased physical activity opportunities, and improved parent, teacher, and student satisfaction.”

A petition has been created on a website showing support for Rambo prior to the news of this letter.

On May 8 a rally was held outside of the Charleston County School District building protesting the “shuffling” of staff members to other schools across the district.

This is a developing story.

