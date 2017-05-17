Debris blocks traffic on Orangeburg Road after apparent explosion involving truck

Household goods and parts of a Uhaul truck are strewn on the roadway in the area of Orangeburg Road and Central Avenue in Knightsville after an apparent explosion.

Propane tanks stored in the back of the truck were being moved at the time of the explosion, officials say.

Traffic is being routed through the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

This is a developing story. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office was not immediately available for comment.

