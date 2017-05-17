Charleston mayor honors third-generation barbecue restaurant

The Bessinger family has been known for its mustard-based barbecue sauce since the 1930s. (Source: City of Charleston)

Happy Bessinger's Barbecue Month!

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg paid tribute to the longtime West Ashley restaurant by proclaiming May as Bessinger's Barbecue Month Wednesday.

“I wish to thank Bessinger’s Barbeque for their family-like service, their authentic presence in the West Ashley community, and their delicious barbecue and encourage citizens to enjoy some local barbecue this month,” Tecklenburg said.

The Savannah Highway restaurant is one of Charleston's oldest barbecue restaurants. Thomas Bessinger, Sr. opened it in 1960. His two sons, Tommy, Jr. and Michael, now operate it. The family has been known for its mustard-based barbecue sauce since the 1930s. Bessinger's Barbecue recently celebrated its 75th year.

Owner Michael Bessinger called the recognition and honor.

"We think of our community as a family, and we enjoy being able to provide a spot where families and friends can gather for good company and legendary barbecue,” he said.

May is National Barbecue Month.

