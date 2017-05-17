Authorities investigating after logging crew member finds body in Colleton Co.

Authorities are investigating after a member of a logging crew discovered a body in Colleton County.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began at 1:26 p.m. when emergency dispatch received a call about about a body lying near a metal gate near a wooded area on Wiggins Road in Green Pond.

"It appeared as if the body was placed at this location by someone (s) and that the original crime scene was at another location," CCSO officials said.

According to the sheriff's office. the body was found two miles into Colleton County from the Beaufort County Line.

The investigation and crime scene were turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

SLED agents are currently at the site and say they anticipate working the scene with local authorities well into the evening.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.