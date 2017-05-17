Summerville man arrested on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

A 29-year-old Summerville man has been arrested on 10 charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Joseph Nathan Hambright who was arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators say Hambright had images of child pornography.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the S.C. Attorney General's Office and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

