911 calls released in incident involving elementary student found in pond

Authorities released 911 calls made after a student at a West Ashley school was discovered in a retention pond Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Ashley River Creative Arts School at approximately 11:06 a.m. Tuesday after the school called 911 to report a 6-year-old boy had been found in the pond and that CPR was being performed.

The recordings indicate both callers to 911 waited approximately one minute before dispatchers answered the calls. At approximately 39 seconds into the first recording, while the phone is still ringing, the caller says, "Why is 911 not answering the phone!" It takes approximately another 14 seconds before a dispatcher answers.

The second caller waits approximately one minute and seven seconds for an answer.

"The only thing I know is that a student is in the water. the P.E. coach is out there...the P.E. coach is out here, the nurse is out there and they are doing CPR," that caller tells dispatchers.

Charleston County officials say it took police officers just one minute to arrive on the scene. An ambulance took four minutes to arrive and firefighters were on the scene in seven minutes, officials say.

An incident report stated the child was in the playground and CPR was underway when police arrived.

The Charleston County School District has not released the identity of the child or any information on the incident.

The boy was transported to MUSC for treatment, but there has been no word from authorities on his condition.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.