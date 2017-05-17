3 arrested after Charleston chase ends with stolen truck crashing into pole

Three people have been arrested after a chase in Charleston which authorities say ended with the suspects' stolen truck crashing into another vehicle and into a utility pole.

Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say the incident started at 6:25 p.m. when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a pick-up truck for reckless driving on I-26 near Cosgrove Avenue.

According to investigators, the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began; a report states the suspects' vehicle was found to be stolen.

The vehicle then crashed into an SUV on Hagood Street at the King Street Extension before it hit a utility pole.

"The occupants of the SUV were not injured," CCSO officials said."Power lines fell on the pick-up truck but the occupants attempted to flee on foot."

CCSO officials say deputies were able to detain all three suspects who sustained minor injuries.

The suspects have not been identified yet.

"The driver was wanted by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office on burglary charges," CCSO officials said."Inside the vehicle, deputies located burglary tools and narcotics."

Authorities say King Street Extension is closed for traffic.

Residents reported power outages due to the incident. Motorists say that officers were directing traffic in the area.

The sheriff's office is continuing the investigation.

