Power outages reported after car strikes pole in Charleston following chase

Emergency officials say a number of power lines are down in Charleston Wednesday night after a vehicle struck a power pole during a police chase.

According to dispatch officials, the incident was initially reported in the area of Braswell Street and the King Street extension.

Witnesses say the chase ended near Hagwood Avenue where law enforcement was seen taking at least one person in custody.

Motorists reported some of the traffic lights were out in the area and officers were directing traffic.

