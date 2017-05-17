Authorities investigating after two injured in West Ashley shooting

Police say two people have been injured in a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night.

According to Charleston police, one person was shot in the forearm and one person was shot in the leg at 1385 Ashley River Road.

The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m.

Police say there are no arrests at this time. Detectives are on scene gathering information.

Pictures from the scene show officers at an apartment complex where they have blocked off a portion of the parking lot.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.