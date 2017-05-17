Cops: Juveniles injured after shooting at each other in West Ashley

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting between two juveniles who were injured in the incident in West Ashley.

Authorities say the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Pamilia Apartments on 1385 Ashley River Road.

According to Charleston police, one juvenile was shot in the forearm and one juvenile was shot in the leg.

CPD officials say the juveniles, who appear to know each other, have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say none of the juveniles live in the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

"One of the juveniles lives in North Charleston and the other lives in a nearby neighborhood," CPD officials said.

Police are continuing to interview witnesses and collect evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 843 743 7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.