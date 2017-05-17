Hanahan softball forces decisive game three in state championship series

Rachel Shelley's sac fly in the fifth inning scored the eventual game-winning run as Hanahan evened the best of three state championship series with Crescent with a 2-1 win Wednesday.

The Tigers threatened to at least force extras in the top of the seventh when they loaded the bases. But MacKenzie Dyson struck out the final batter to preserve the win and force a decisive game three Friday in Columbia.

Crescent took the first lead of the game in the third inning. Ashley Parnell's grounder to third allowed Jolie Kelley to score and put the Tigers up 1-0.

Hanahan answered in the bottom of the inning. Jordan Fabian's RBI single plated Lauren Anderson to tie the game at one.

Friday's game will be at 6 pm at the Carolina Softball Stadium on the campus of the University of South Carolina.