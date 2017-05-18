Clemson's Wilkins Named Lott Trophy Candidate

Clemson junior defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is one of nine ACC football players who have been named to the Watch List for the 2017 Lott Impact Award.

Wilkins was a first-team All-American according to the Football Writers Association and the American Football Coaches Association. He was a finalist for the Nagurski Award and a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award. Wilkins led Clemson in tackles for loss last year with 13 and had 56 total tackles. He set a Clemson record for passes broken up by a defensive lineman with 10.

Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Ronnie Lott, The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded to college football’s Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year. Founded in 2004 by The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, The Lott Trophy is the first and only college football award to equally recognize athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player.

The Lott Trophy is given to the player who exhibits the same characteristics Lott embodied during his distinguished career: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

The winner of the 14th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced at a banquet Dec. 10 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California.

The ACC players on the list include Wilkins, Quin Blanding of Virginia, Duke Ejiofor of Wake Forest, Bryon Fields of Duke, Zaire Franklin of Syracuse, Micah Kiser of Virginia, Harold Landry of Boston College, Airius Moore of NC State and Jordan Whitehead of Pittsburgh