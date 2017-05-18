Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/17)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-5 with a triple (1), 2 RBI and a run scored in an 11-7 win over Kansas City. The Holly Hill native is batting .285 with 7 HR's and 16 RBI.
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and a K in an 8-4 loss to Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .280 with 9 HR's and 27 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .287 with 4 HR's and 16 RBI
AAA
International League
Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not pitch in a 16-2 loss to Toledo. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.
AA
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 3-2 win over Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .283 with 4 HR's and 9 RBI.
High-A
Florida State League
James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.
