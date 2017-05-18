Dorchester Academy wins SCISA state softball title

Dorchester Academy won the schools first softball state championship on Wednesday beating Wardlaw Academy 7-3 in a deciding game 3 of the SCISA 1-A series at Cardinal Newman.
Hannah Reeves pitched a complete game for the Lady Raiders while also collecting 2 hits and an RBI to help lead them to victory. Grace Judy also pitched in with 3 hits and an RBI.
Dorchester Academy finishes the season 23-6-1.
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.