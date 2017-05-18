Dorchester Academy wins SCISA state softball title

Dorchester Academy won the schools first softball state championship on Wednesday beating Wardlaw Academy 7-3 in a deciding game 3 of the SCISA 1-A series at Cardinal Newman.

Hannah Reeves pitched a complete game for the Lady Raiders while also collecting 2 hits and an RBI to help lead them to victory. Grace Judy also pitched in with 3 hits and an RBI.

Dorchester Academy finishes the season 23-6-1.