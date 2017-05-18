Crews contain blaze after 40'-high mulch pile catches fire

Fire crews have contained a large fire that started burning at a wood recycling plant early Thursday morning.



The North Charleston Fire Department responded to the property on the 9400 block of Hwy 78 around 3:30 a.m. to find a 40-foot-high, 200-foot-wide pile of mulch in flames.

At 10:30 a.m., crews were still on scene working to separate materials and completely extinguish the fire, the North Charleston Fire Department said.

Officials say smoke will be visible in the area throughout the day.

