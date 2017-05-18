TUNE IN NOW: Crews responding to reported fire at North Charleston hotel; Report of outdoor fire near Ladson recycling plant

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Crews respond to reported outdoor fire near Ladson recycling plant
Charleston County Sheriffs Deputies are directing traffic near the 9000 block of Hwy 78. Read more.
2. Firefighters called to report of fire at Double Tree Hotel in North Charleston
Crews were called to the hotel on Northwoods Boulevard at 4:30 a.m. This is a developing story.
3. Jury acquits Tulsa cop in shooting of unarmed black man
A jury on Wednesday acquitted of first-degree manslaughter a white Oklahoma police officer who says she fired out of fear last year when she killed an unarmed black man with his hands held above his head. Read more.
The Principal of James B. Edwards Elementary School in Mount Pleasant plans to resign from his position in June, according to a letter received by the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees.More >>
The Charleston County School District issued a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to a Mount Pleasant elementary school principal's controversial resignation letter.More >>
