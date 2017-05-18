North Charleston firefighters respond to report of fire at hotel

The Ben Sawyer Bridge is stuck in the open position, according to Sullivan's Island officials.More >>
The Ben Sawyer Bridge is stuck in the open position, according to Sullivan's Island officials.More >>
Crews are responding to a report of a fire at the Double Tree hotel on Northwoods Boulevard.More >>
Crews are responding to a report of a fire at the Double Tree hotel on Northwoods Boulevard.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to an outdoor fire near a near a recycling plant on Highway 78 in Ladson.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to an outdoor fire near a near a recycling plant on Highway 78 in Ladson.More >>
North Charleston firefighters have been called to a reported structure fire.More >>
North Charleston firefighters have been called to a reported structure fire.More >>
A 29-year-old Summerville man has been arrested on 10 charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.More >>
A 29-year-old Summerville man has been arrested on 10 charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.More >>